HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.60

News stories about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

HPQ Silicon Resources stock opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

