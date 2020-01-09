Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Hudson (NYSE:HUD) have trended very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson earned a media sentiment score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HUD stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Hudson has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

