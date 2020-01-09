IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

