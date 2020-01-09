Investors Buy High Volume of Energizer Call Options (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 744 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

NYSE:ENR opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Energizer has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

