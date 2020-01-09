Investors Buy High Volume of PTC Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,067 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,913% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

PTCT stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $52.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock worth $1,928,710. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

