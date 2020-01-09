IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Down 9.8% Following Insider Selling

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.61, approximately 853,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 922,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Sblendorio purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,465 shares of company stock valued at $120,649. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

