Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eldorado Resorts Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

ERI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.79.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

