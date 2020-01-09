Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.20 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.64.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

