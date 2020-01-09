Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $151.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

