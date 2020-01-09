KeyCorp Weighs in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Shares of CHRW opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

