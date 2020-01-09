KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $176.67 on Wednesday. KLA has a one year low of $89.93 and a one year high of $182.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,455,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KLA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in KLA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $13,844,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.