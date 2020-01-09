Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $57.14. Lennar shares last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 9,235,252 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

In other news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.