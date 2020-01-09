LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LKQ. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

