Macquarie Infrastructure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,843 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,456% compared to the typical volume of 346 call options.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MIC. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 277.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 11.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

