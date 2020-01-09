Metlife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 777066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Metlife by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 165,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Metlife by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Metlife by 9.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Metlife during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

