NanoString Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 88 call options.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $136,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,769,000.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

