National Bank Financial Comments on AutoCanada Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report released on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$981.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$920.50 million.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.25.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$7.33 and a 52 week high of C$14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.33%.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.