Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Netflix’s analysis:

Netflix stock opened at $339.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.86.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

