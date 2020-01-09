Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Stock Price

News headlines about H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. H.I.S. earned a news sentiment score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.