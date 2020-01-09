OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 1,470,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 615,902 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.48.

Specifically, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,391,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 82.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 48.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 1,136.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,288 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 146.3% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 68,513 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.