Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Pagegroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pagegroup’s FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

MPGPF stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

