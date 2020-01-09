Phreesia’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 14th (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia’s (NYSE:PHR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 14th. Phreesia had issued 9,288,194 shares in its IPO on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $167,187,492 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

PHR stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

