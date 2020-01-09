Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Popular has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,566.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at $2,927,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 19,714.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 571,711 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,217,000 after buying an additional 85,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,567,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

