Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $78.34, but opened at $75.67. Progressive shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 4,854,876 shares.
Specifically, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Progressive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
