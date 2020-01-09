Repay Holdings Corporation Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Repay in a report released on Sunday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Repay’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Repay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

RPAY opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.43 and a beta of -0.02. Repay has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $2,506,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $2,646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

