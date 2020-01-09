Signet Jewelers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 25,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 729% compared to the average volume of 3,020 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

