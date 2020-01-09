Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from to . Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 10913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIMO. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

