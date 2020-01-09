Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price

News coverage about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a news impact score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DBS GRP HOLDING/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

