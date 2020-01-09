Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stantec traded as high as C$37.56 and last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 114375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.55.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,948.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

