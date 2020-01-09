STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

STM stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,818 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

