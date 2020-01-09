Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Deutsche Bank Put Options (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,277 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 786% compared to the typical volume of 1,950 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

