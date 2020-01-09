Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Inphi Call Options (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 918% compared to the average daily volume of 161 call options.

Shares of IPHI opened at $80.36 on Thursday. Inphi has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -140.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $226,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inphi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Inphi by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

