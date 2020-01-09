Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 325 to GBX 350. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ten Entertainment Group traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 307 ($4.04), with a volume of 66289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

In related news, insider Nick Basing sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total value of £362,500 ($476,848.20). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total value of £15,225,000 ($20,027,624.31). Insiders sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock worth $2,078,959,000 over the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 million and a PE ratio of 23.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.22.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.