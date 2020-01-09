Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 865% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,608 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $190.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.65 and its 200-day moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.