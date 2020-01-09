Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.90

Media coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news sentiment score of -3.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,540,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,999,475 over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

