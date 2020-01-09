US Capital Advisors Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Tallgrass Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:TGE opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043,223 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,670 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,031 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Tallgrass Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,613,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,280,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

