Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as high as $192.19 and last traded at $191.95, with a volume of 2006642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.69.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.42.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $372.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

