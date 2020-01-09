Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading 6.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.66, approximately 11,089,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,446,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.16.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,320. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after buying an additional 1,696,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after buying an additional 343,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

