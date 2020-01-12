$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. Atlantic Capital Bancshares also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $391.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

