$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. United Bankshares also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.21. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.