$0.67 EPS Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after buying an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,938,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Materion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Materion by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. Materion has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

