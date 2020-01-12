$0.72 EPS Expected for Loews Co. (NYSE:L) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Loews Co. (NYSE:L) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. Loews has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

