$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 426,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

