$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. Ameris Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

