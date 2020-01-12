$25.44 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce sales of $25.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $26.07 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $25.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $101.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $102.93 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

