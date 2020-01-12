AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Increases Dividend to $1.18 Per Share

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

