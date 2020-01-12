Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.