Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHN. Svb Leerink lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHN opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at $660,785.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 689,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

