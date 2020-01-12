ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $751,297.00 and $2.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,439,910 coins and its circulating supply is 83,297,899 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

