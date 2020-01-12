Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 34.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $72.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

